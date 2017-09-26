Trump again slams anthem protests, but calls Cowboys' display ‘big progress'

Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms before the National Anthem at the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again ripped protests by NFL players during the national anthem, claiming ratings are down and calling for a rules change.

But the president called the Dallas Cowboys’ anthem display -- in which they knelt together prior to the anthem and stood arm-in-arm during it -- “big progress.”

“Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!,” Trump wrote to kick off an early-morning Tweet storm.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard,” he continued. “Great anger.”

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem,” Trump wrote. “Big progress being made-we all love our country!”

Another tweet said “the only way out” for the NFL is to create a rule against kneeling during the anthem.

Trump’s claim about NFL TV ratings is inaccurate, according to a league announcement Tuesday morning.

Television ratings for the NFL’s Week 3 games were up 3% across all games from 2016, including a spike of 63% in the rating for Monday Night Football, USA TODAY reported.

Trump had surmised that ratings would dip in Week 3 in particular, when all 30 teams that played Sunday or Monday staged some sort of protest during the national anthem. The Rams and 49ers played Thursday, before Trump took to Twitter over the weekend blasting players who kneel and called for them to be “fired or suspended.”

