Video shows Ezekiel Elliott pulling woman's top down at St. Patrick's Day party

NFL player Ezekiel Elliott at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone) (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was trending on social media Monday after video surfaced of him pulling a woman’s top down and exposing her breast at Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day festvities in Dallas.

The video, posted by TMZ, shows Elliott drinking a beer with a group of people on what appears to be the rooftop of a bar.

With a crowd of people cheering below, the woman motions toward her chest and points at Elliott. The NFL’s leading rusher reaches over and pulls the woman’s top down, exposing her bare breast.

Warning: This video, while censored, is NSFW. It can be viewed here

TMZ reported that Elliott’s friends thought it was all in good fun. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, however, said the stunt could put Elliott in hot water with the NFL and its personal conduct policy. He wrote:

“If the folks [at the league office] trying to sift through the evidence are still undecided on whether to believe Elliott or the woman who has accused him of five incidents of domestic violence in a six-day period, this is the kind of thing that could break the tie under the very low ‘more likely than not’ standard of evidence."

Elliott is still under investigation over an alleged string of domestic violence incidents with his ex-girlfriend in Ohio last July. Elliott has been compliant in answering the league’s questions, and previously claimed he had text messages proving his innocence.

The 21-year-old led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,631 rushing yards.

© 2017 WFAA-TV