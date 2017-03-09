KAGS
Video: Tony Romo thanks fans for 'outpouring of support'

Digital journalist Landon Haaf has the reaction on social media after news broke that the Cowboys would release Tony Romo Thursday.

Landon Haaf, WFAA 3:25 PM. CST March 09, 2017

Tony Romo posted a video to his social media accounts Thursday afternoon, thanking fans for an "outpouring of support and love" over a whirlwind 48 hours that have included rumors of his release or a trade.

He captioned the video on Twitter with, "Thanks for all the support everyone."

"I just wanted to come and tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here," Romo says in the 39-second clip. "Me and my family have felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I want to say ‘thank you,’ and we have a lot to think about going forward, but we’ll see what happens."

"Until then, I’m gonna keep listening to Bob Dylan," he says, with Dylan's The Times They Are A-Changin' playing faintly in the background.

In a light-hearted exchange, Romo's wife, Candice, tells him to turn off the music.

"That's my wife," Romo says with a vintage half-smile. "She just loves me unconditionally."

