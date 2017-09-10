Witten passes Irvin as Cowboys' all-time receiving yards leader

Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Cowboys tight end Jason Witten now stands alone in the Cowboys record book with two of the most significant receiving marks in team history.

In the 2nd quarter of the Cowboys season opener against the Giants, Witten caught an 11-yard pass, surpassing the team's all-time receiving record previously held by Michael Irvin.

With that catch, Witten's career total increased to 11,906 yards on the play, passing Irvin's old mark of 11,904.

The 15-year veteran also passed Irvin for the all-time lead in receptions back in 2012. The record-breaking catch against the Giants was the 1,091st of Witten's career.

Jason Witten makes history with an 11-yard grab in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/0zfDc3PC64 — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) September 11, 2017

