Nick Banks Extends South Atlantic League's Longest Current Hitting Streak to 17 Games

Banks was a 4th round pick out of Texas A&M in 2016.

KAGS 10:57 PM. CDT May 13, 2017

Banks, a 4th round pick out of Texas A&M in 2016, is hitting .285 on the season with Single A Hagerstown.

