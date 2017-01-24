KAGS
No. 1 Waco University Tops Bryan High

Bryan hung with No. 1 Waco University for awhile, but the Trojans eventually took control to win 66-54.

KAGS 11:22 PM. CST January 24, 2017

Bryan hung with No. 1 Waco University for awhile, but eventually succumbed to the Trojans' pressure, 66-54. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


