No. 10 Milano Dominates Bartlett 52-0

Milano improved to 6-0 with a 52-0 win over Bartlett.

KAGS 11:57 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

No. 10 Milano defeated Bartlett 52-0 on homecoming night. 

