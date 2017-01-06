KAGS
No. 11 Waco University Rolls Past A&M Consolidated

No. 11 Waco University cruised to a 66-50 win over A&M Consolidated on Friday night.

KAGS 10:38 PM. CST January 06, 2017

A&M Consolidated dropped its first game of District 18-5A action on Friday night to No. 11 Waco University, 66-50. The Tigers are now 2-1 in district play. 

