No. 15 Texas A&M Fights Back to Beat SFA

No. 15 Texas A&M came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Stephen F. Austin 6-5 in 12 innings.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:10 PM. CST February 21, 2017

No. 15 Texas A&M fell behind Stephen F. Austin 5-0 early, but fought back to beat the Lumberjacks 6-5 in 12 innings on a wild pitch. 

