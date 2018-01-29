No. 15 Texas A&M women's hoops cruises past Vanderbilt

Texas A&M (17-5, 6-2) had four players score in double figures for the third time in four games, led by Carter, who has scored 20+ points in all six of her road games. Danni Williams added 18, and now is just 13 points away from 1,000 in her career, Khaalia Hillsman had 16 and Anriel Howard scored 12.

Texas A&M (17-5, 6-2 SEC) led 42-28 at the half, steadily increasing their lead throughout the game. The 91 points tie for the most for the Aggies in an SEC game all-time, matching the point total against Alabama on January 3, 2013, A&M’s first conference game as a member of the SEC.

The Aggies outscored Vanderbilt (5-17, 1-7 SEC) 26-11 on points off turnovers, and 12-0 on fast breaks, taking advantage of 10 steals and forcing 20 Commodore turnovers.

Jasmine Lumpkin had a career-high 13 rebounds in the game, and now has 10+ rebounds in two of her last three games.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 1 at No. 10 Tennessee, with tip slated for 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

POSTGAME NOTES

Texas A&M

· The Aggies improve to 17-5 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. Vanderbilt falls to 5-17 on the season and 1-7 in SEC play

· The Aggies are now 16-1 against unranked teams this season

· Texas A&M has won their four games against Vanderbilt, and no member of the active roster has ever lost to Vanderbilt

· Had four players score in double figures for the third time in the past four games

· The Aggies’ 26 points off turnovers are the most for Texas A&M in an SEC game this season

· Texas A&M made 14 3rd quarter free throws, more than the Aggies made in nine of their other games this season.

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 348-146 in 15 seasons at Texas A&M and 756-309 in his Hall of Fame career, which ties for seventh among active coaches in career wins

Chennedy Carter

· Her 28 points are the sixth-most for a freshman at Texas A&M

· Has scored at least 20 points in all six of her career road games

· Scored 20+ points for the 12th time this season. She is now tied for 10th on Texas A&M’s career list with 12 career 20+ point games.

· Scored in double figures for the 22nd straight game, and is the only Texas A&M player to start her career with 22 straight 10+ point games

Jasmine Lumpkin

· Set a career-high with 13 rebounds

· Had 10+ rebounds for the second time in three games

Khaalia Hillsman

· Had 10+ points for the seventh straight game and the 18th time in 22 games this season

· Has 62 career 10+ point games

· Made her 97th consecutive start

Anriel Howard

· Scored 10+ points for the 13th time this season and the 33rd time in her career

Danni Williams

· Scored 10+ points for the 18th time in 22 games this season, and the 48th time in her career

· Now 13 points away from becoming the 30th Texas A&M player with 1,000 career points.

