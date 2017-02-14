No. 17 Texas A&M Set to Host Sam Houston State

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 17 Texas A&M softball team hosts Sam Houston State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies opened the season with a perfect 4-0 record for the first time since 2014 and the third time since 2007. Sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink led the Aggies with five hits, including the go-ahead two-run single against Lamar on Sunday.

Junior Tori Vidales drove in a team-high five runs with a double, triple and home run. Sophomore Samantha Show, who also hit a home run, finished the weekend with a 2-0 record and a save while striking out 11 in 11 innings of work.

Sam Houston State enters the midweek showdown with a 2-3 mark, defeating Prairie View A&M and Grambling State at the ULM Mardi Gras Classic.

Offensively, the Bearkats are led by Tori Koerselman, who is batting .500 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs, while Megan Crosby is hitting .429 with a home run and four RBI. In the circle, Casey Kauder is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and five strikeouts.

The Bearkats are led by former Texas A&M head coach Bob Brock, who managed the Aggies for 16 seasons posting a 688-255 record and winning three national championships.

Wednesday’s game will be the 108th meeting between the two teams as Texas A&M holds a 94-13 advantage.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

