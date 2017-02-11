No. 18 Aggies Sweep Day Two of Aggie Classic

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 18 Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the Aggie Classic on Saturday, defeating Central Michigan, 8-5, and Ohio State, 9-1, at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Against Central Michigan, the Aggies grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning as junior Tori Vidales doubled to score sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink, before sophomore Riley Sartain plated Vidales on a single to right.

The Chippewas responded in the second to take the lead on a three-run home run by Morgan Gardner.

After the Aggies tied the game in the bottom half of the second on a throwing error, junior Erica Russell gave the Maroon and White a 4-3 advantage with an RBI double, scoring junior Kristen Cuyos.

Central Michigan regained the lead in the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles, but the Aggies would even the game on a Cuyos RBI single to center.

Junior Ashley Walters delivered the go-ahead hit with a three-RBI double to left center.

Sophomore Samantha Show earned the win to move to 2-0 on the year. The East Bernard, Texas, native threw three innings of relief, giving up only one hit with five strikeouts. Freshman Payton McBride earned her first start of her career and threw four innings with four strikeouts.

In game two, the Buckeyes took a 1-0 lead in the first on an Alex Bayne home run to center. Texas A&M responded in the bottom of the first on a two-run dinger by Vidales, her first of the season.

The Aggies opened the game up with a five-run third inning to extend the lead to 8-1. Show, Cuyos and Sartain loaded the bases on three consecutive walks, before freshman Sarah Hudek singled down the right field line and advanced to third on a fielding error, allowing all three runs to score. Following an RBI groundout from Russell, Vidales capped off the inning with an RBI triple to center.

Show would give Texas A&M an eight-run lead with a solo home run to left in the fourth.

Junior Lexi Smith earned a win in her first career start, pitching all five inning while giving up five hits and four strikeouts.

The Maroon and White close out the Aggie Classic on Sunday against Lamar at 12:15 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the team’s performance in both games…

“I am really happy to see us get hot offensively. I thought we did a good job hitting throughout the lineup. We have done well in two-out situations. Pitching wise, we saw some good things, but we saw some things we could work on. Payton McBride had some bright spots. I thought Lexi Smith came out and competed and that is all we needed. It was great to get our youngsters in at the end of the game against Ohio State. I was pleased to see us get comfortable and string some hits together.”

