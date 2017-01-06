KAGS
No. 21 College Station girls dominate Waco

The No. 21 College Station girls defeated Waco 58-31 on Friday night.

KAGS 10:38 PM. CST January 06, 2017

No. 21 College Station got out to a fast start and didn't look back as they defeated Waco 58-31 on Friday night. 

