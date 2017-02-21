KAGS
No. 3 Mumford Rides Past Normangee to Open Playoffs

The third-ranked Mumford boys defeated Normangee 78-48 in the Class 2A Bi-District playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:16 PM. CST February 21, 2017

No. 3 Mumford galloped by Normangee 78-48 to open the Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday night. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


