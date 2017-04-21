No. 4 Texas A&M Downs No. 22 Georgia, 10-3

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the No. 22 Georgia Bulldogs, 10-3, Friday afternoon at the Aggie Softball Complex. Samantha Show delivered a complete-game performance in the circle and two homers at the plate to highlight the series opening victory.

Georgia (30-16, 3-13 SEC) got on the board first off Show (15-3) with two runs in the early-going. Lacey Sumerlin drove in the game’s opening run in the first and an Aggie error led to an unearned run in the second.

Texas A&M (38-5, 12-3 SEC) took the lead for good with a four-run second. The first four Aggies in the frame reached via the free pass before Keeli Milligan came through with a game-tying single. Kaitlyn Alderink drove in another run as she was hit by a pitch and Riley Sartain forced in the fourth Aggie run on a walk. The Aggies needed just one hit in the frame thanks to five walks and one hit-by-pitch. The big inning chased Georgia starter Amanda Ablan (1-2) from the game.

The Maroon and White extended their lead in the third putting a three-spot up on the Bulldogs. Show’s fourth homer of the season came with one out before the Aggie bats put up a pair of runs as Tori Vidales and Sartain came through with two-out RBI singles.

In the fifth, Show played long ball again with a solo blast to center for her first multi-homer game since February of 2016 against Arizona, giving Texas A&M an 8-2 advantage.

After Georgia cut into the lead with a one-run sixth, Ashley Walters answered right back on a two-run dinger just inside the left field foul pole, her third of the season.

Show closed out the seven-run lead in a scoreless seventh inning for her 11th complete game of the season. The sophomore needed just one strikeout thanks to timely Aggie defense behind her. She allowed seven hits and three runs, two of which were earned.

Alderink reached base three times in the game in three different ways with a single, walk and hit-by-pitch. Show also reached thrice in a 2-for-3 outing including a walk and three runs. The Aggies piled on 11 hits and six walks with every bat in the lineup recording a hit. The bottom five in the order accounted for nine of the 10 runs.

First pitch for game two of the series is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on ESPN2. Game three on Sunday is set for noon on the SEC Network + available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On today’s win…

“I thought we did a nice job in the bottom of the second taking our walks. We got a little more patient and kind of ran them off the hook a little bit, so it was nice to see us get out there and take some balls well. We made some errors in the first inning that cost us, so that’s frustrating, but I thought our hitters settled in, and I feel like we put it away nicely.”

On Samantha Show…

“She’s doing such a great job. She’s been working really hard too, getting in there and getting extra hits and it’s making a big difference in just her mentality right now. She’s attacking the ball and taking a walk if she gets a walk, but she’s really attacking.”

On Texas A&M’s defensive game…

“I’d give us a D. I don’t like the way we played defense at all. Fielding didn’t make me happy at all, and we had a couple plays where we took ourselves totally out of position, and we’re not there on top of the bag. We told our kids we need more communication. There’s two plays that we needed there that we didn’t make, and then we told them to be ready for that little dribbler that needed to be swept up. We can get a lot better, but here’s the great thing. I gave us a D, and we won by seven runs, so that makes me feel like we got this. Let’s talk ourselves down and get back on this.”

On Keeli Milligan…

“I thought Keeli Milligan had a big game. We get out there and people are being walked, and she’s taking pitches too, and she ends up with strikes on her and gets a big base hit in that inning. I like the way that kid handles herself. She feels good right now, and I love that. I love that she’s look at different situations and different opportunities to do something new.”

