No. 4 Texas A&M Pulls the Reins on No. 18 Kentucky, 4-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 4 Texas A&M Softball team defeated No. 18 Kentucky, 4-2, Friday night at John Cropp Stadium.

The Aggies (41-5, 15-3 SEC) broke the scoring seal in the second to take an early 1-0 lead. Samantha Show led off the inning with a walk and was pinch ran for by Blake-Ann Fritsch. Erica Russell followed with a single and was moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Keeli Milligan. Tori Vidales drew a walk to load the bases, before Kaitlyn Alderink plated Fritsch on a fielder’s choice.

In the third, the Aggies extended the lead to 4-0. Kristen Cuyos singled up the middle before Ashley Walters was hit by a pitch. Samantha Show doubled off the wall in center, scoring both runners and later touched home on a Milligan single to right.

Kentucky (32-14, 9-10 SEC) scored a run in the fourth on a wild pitch and cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth on a RBI single by Jenny Schaper.

In the seventh, the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out, but Payton McBride shut the door on the comeback attempt with a strikeout and fly out to left to earn her third save of the season.

Show notched her 17th win of the season, throwing 5.1 innings, giving up five hits, two runs, one earned, with four strikeouts.

Erin Rethlake was saddled with the loss, giving up a run in two innings. Meagan Prince threw five innings of relief, giving up three runs on three hits.

The two teams return to action Saturday at 2 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

