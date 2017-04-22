No. 4 Texas A&M, Show Blank No. 22 Georgia, 1-0

COLLEGE STATION – Samantha Show shut out the 22nd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs as fourth-ranked Texas A&M Softball clinched the series with a 1-0 victory on Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

For the second game in a row, Show befuddled the Bulldog bats in a complete-game effort. The sophomore fanned eight and allowed just one walk on the way to her 16thwin of the season.

Georgia (30-17, 3-14 SEC) threatened to put up a big first inning, loading the bases with one out via a single, error and walk. Show escaped the jam with a strikeout and a groundout that would begin a run where she would retire 12 of the next 13 Bulldog hitters.

Despite their lowest hit output of the season, the Texas A&M (39-5, 13-3 SEC) bats did just enough to put Show in line for the win. Riley Sartain stepped in with two outs and nobody on in the first when she accounted for the game’s only run. The sophomore went opposite field off Georgia starter Kylie Bass (6-1) for her team-leading 11th homer of the season.

Show silenced Georgia for the next five frames not allowing a Bulldog to reach second. Georgia made things interesting in the final frame working a pair of two-out infield singles. Show induced a groundout to Kristen Cuyos to clinch their sixth SEC series victory in as many tries.

In her two-day performance, Show has not allowed a Georgia extra-base hit holding the Bulldogs to 13 singles. Show improved to 5-3 in SEC games on the season.

The 1-0 victory was the Aggies’ first since an April meeting with Georgia Tech in 2015. They were on the wrong end of a 1-0 game early in the season against Houston.

First pitch for series finale on Sunday is set for 12 p.m. from the Aggie Softball Complex and can be seen on the SEC Network + available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Samantha Show…

“She looked so good today. I was so excited about that kid. She worked hard out there and knew what she was doing. I thought Coach (Kara) Dill called a phenomenal game. When you start the same kid in the second game that you started in game one who threw seven innings – and I think she threw 110 pitches yesterday and 110 today – and throw that game plan at them yesterday and then a new one the next day, you’ve got to have something new that you can throw at them, and it’s the same pitcher. How do you do that? How you do it is Coach Dill calling the game she called and Sam executing it to perfection. I thought she was as good as she could be out there. We make an error in the first inning and they get a hit, strikes out a kid, she walks a kid, then strikes out the next hitter. Those are huge strikeouts in those situations. When you have the bases loaded and we don’t have to field the ball, that’s huge. Sam did a great job.”

On tonight’s win…

“We get the big homerun by Riley Sartain, and that was huge obviously, but then Sarah Hudek crushed the ball tonight, and Kristen Cuyos too when they made the switch. When they put in (Brittany) Gray, our kids went up there. Sarah Hudek on her first pitch swung and just crushed it into the teeth of the wind, and Kristen Cuyos did the same, and then our two little ones (Erica Russell and Keeli Milligan) at the end of the order did what they’re supposed to do and set the table for us. I thought it was a fun game to play. Obviously we’re happy because we won, but it was a well-played game, and it was fun, and it was quick. It was a pitcher’s duel, and our pitcher deserved to win that one.”

On tonight’s weather…

“We hit the ball hard. I think we would have had at least three more homeruns – Riley’s and three others. It’s tough on a day like today. In the end of April, it’s not what you’d expect, but hey, I’ll take it. Our kids played a gutty game.”

On finishing the game strong…

“Kristen Cuyos finished the game on a play like that, and that’s a big league play that kid made. And you know what else I love? How excited our kids are to win a ballgame. This doesn’t get old to them. They know that they’re supposed to win, but it’s still like hey, we know we’re supposed to have fun together, and we just witnessed a great ballgame by our team and by our pitcher. We’re going to get excited about that.”

