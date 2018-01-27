No. 5 Kansas sinks Texas A&M in Big 12/SEC Challenge

RECORDS / SERIES NOTES

● Texas A&M fell to 13-8 on the season following a 79-68 loss to No. 5 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

● The all-time series between the former Big 12 rivals now stands at 21-1 in favor of the Jayhawks

● With today’s loss, Texas A&M is 1-3 in four showings during the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

TEAM NOTES

● A&M is 2-3 vs. ranked teams this season, having carded wins over No. 11 West Virginia (Nov. 10 at Ramstein Air Base Germany) and No. 10 USC (Nov. 26 in Los Angeles) against losses vs. No. 21 Kentucky (Jan. 9 in Lexington), No. 24 Tennessee (Jan. 13 in Knoxville) and No. 5 Kansas (Jan. 27 in Lawrence).

● Texas A&M trailed 45-27 at intermission before outscoring KU 41-34 during the second half.

● A&M used the starting lineup combination of TJ Starks, Admon Gilder, DJ Hogg, Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the first time this season (0-1) … the grouping was A&M’s ninth different starting lineup this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

● Texas A&M was led in scoring by junior center Tyler Davis, who finished with 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting … Davis fell just one rebound short of his fourth consecutive double-double, pulling down nine boards.

● Sophomore forward Robert Williams was also just short of a double-double outing, ending play with 11 points and nine boards … the Oil City, La., native blocked a game-high four shots give him at total of 116 for his two-year A&M career, fifth most in school history

● Freshman guard TJ Starks drew his first career start, producing 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes of action.

● Aggie head coach Billy Kennedy fell to 128-93 during his seven-year tenure at Texas A&M and 339-272 in 20 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

● The Aggies return to SEC play on Tuesday night when the Aggies host Arkansas at Reed Arena ... the game will be televised on ESPNU and tip off at 8 p.m. (CT).

