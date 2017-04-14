No. 5 Texas A&M, Harrington Shutout No. 24 Arkansas, 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 5 Texas A&M Softball blanked the 24th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, 3-0, behind a three-hit shutout from Trinity Harrington Friday night at Bogle Park.

The righty hurler scattered just three hits and struck out four in a 115-pitch performance. Harrington moves to 12-1 on the season with an ERA of 1.03.

The Aggies (36-3, 10-2 SEC) snagged a 1-0 lead in the third on a RBI single from Riley Sartain. Kaitlyn Alderink recorded a two-out single, her second hit of the game, and stole her 13th base of the year to move into scoring position. Sartain then sent a 2-2 pitch into center for her 34th RBI of the campaign.

In the fourth, Sarah Hudek led off with a single up the middle before moving to third on a double by Kristen Cuyos. Samantha Show plated Hudek on a sacrifice fly to left.

Show led off the sixth inning with a double to left and was replaced by pinch runner, Kelbi Fortenberry. Erica Russell pushed Fortenberry to third on a sacrifice bunt, before scoring on a double off the wall in left by Tori Vidales.

Hudek led the Aggies with three hits, followed by Alderink, who finished 2-for-3, as eight of the nine Aggie starters recorded a hit.

Arkansas’ (25-15, 4-12 SEC) Autumn Storms suffered the loss to move to 11-10 on the season. Storms pitched 6.0 innings, giving up all 11 hits and three earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts.

The two teams return to the ballpark Saturday at 1 p.m. for game two of the series. The game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Trinity Harrington’s performance…

“I thought Trinity was great tonight. She got in trouble a couple of times, but she found ways to get out of it. She was able to mix her pitches and end the game with a big strikeout. I thought our kids played hard. It is not easy to win on the road on a Friday night, so I was proud of our ball club.”

On the offense…

“Sarah Hudek was on fire. She looked so good today. Throughout our order we were able to get hits. Now it is time to see us get timely hits where we can put a game away.”

