No. 5 Texas A&M Muzzles the Bulldogs, 3-1

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 5 Texas A&M Softball team defeated Mississippi State, 3-1, Sunday in the rubber match of the SEC opening series.

Texas A&M (21-2, 2-1 SEC) relied on the clutch bat of Sarah Hudek to deliver the game decisive blow. With two outs, one on and a full count in the third, Hudek belted a two-run shot to left center that provided the cushion the Aggies needed to take the series finale. The dinger was Hudek’s second of the season.

In the circle, Lexi Smith stayed perfect on the season improving to 7-0 as the junior earned the complete-game victory. Smith fanned three in her outing allowing just one unearned run and three Bulldog hits.

The Aggies scored the game’s first run in the opening frame. With the bases full and two outs, Kristen Cuyos worked a four-pitch walk that sent Walters home from third.

Mississippi State (20-4, 1-1 SEC) scored its lone run of the game in an eventful fifth inning. The Bulldogs had the bases juiced with one out when Kat Moore drove in Sarai Niu with a sacrifice fly to center. Smith kept the Bulldog output at one with a huge groundout to third to end the frame.

Next up, the Aggies hit the road for a one-game set with Memphis in the Bluff City. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5:30. The game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Lexi Smith’s performance…

“I’m so proud of that kid. She went out in the first inning and threw a bunch of strikes early. I thought she just got tougher and tougher. She threw a gem today. Their righties didn’t hit the ball against her really at all and she found ways to get out. I thought she played really good defense also. She made a terrific play on a bunt. I was really pleased to see her get out there and just bow up. I love the kid’s energy. She’s a kid where you’re like “Okay, we’ll get on your back and you take us through.” I’m happy for her.”

On Sarah Hudek’s full-count homerun…

“She saw that pitch so many times. She made an adjustment for a huge homerun. She kept fighting and didn’t get discouraged. How exciting for her to get a big homerun right there and for her teammates to celebrate with her.”

On the crowd…

“I just appreciate them so much. Shout out to them, it means so much to us. We’re playing as hard as we can play and to have the crowd in it and loud is great. When something good happened, they were all over it. When they didn’t get a call they wanted, they were all over it. That’s called home field advantage and it’s really fun to play in front of our Aggie fans.”

