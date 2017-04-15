No. 5 Texas A&M Rallies Past No. 24 Arkansas, 3-2

NOTE: Texas A&M vs Arkansas was not on TV, or the internet and no local affiliates covered the game, so KAGS' Colin Deaver and Matt Trent took things into their own hands to bring the Brazos Valley highlights.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team rallied to defeat No. 24 Arkansas, 3-2, Saturday at Bogle Park.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh, the Aggies (37-3, 11-2 SEC) plated two runs on a single by Kaitlyn Alderink. Samantha Show started the rally with a one-out single and was pinch ran for by Blake-Ann Fritsch. Erica Russell reached on a fielding error, before Keeli Milligan loaded the bases with an infield single. Alderink then sent a flare into center, scoring Russell and Fritsch.

The Razorbacks (25-16, 4-13 SEC) threatened in the bottom half as Madison Yannetti doubled to center and scored on a two-base throwing error to cut the lead to one. Parker Pocklington was hit by a pitch with one out, but Aggie pitcher Samantha Show closed out the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

Show earned her 14th win of the season with a four-hit complete game. The East Bernard, Texas native gave up two runs, one earned, with a walk and six strikeouts.

Arkansas struck first in the fourth inning as A.J. Belans singled up the middle to drive in Autumn Russell.

The Maroon and White evened the game in the sixth. Russell led off the frame with a single to right center and moved to second on an infield single by Milligan. Tori Vidales reached on an error to load the bases before Riley Sartain drove in Kelbi Fortenberry, who pinch ran for Russell, on a fielding error by the second baseman.

Autumn Storms suffered the loss giving up two unearned runs in two innings of work to move to 11-11 on the year. Caroline Hedgcock earned the start giving up two hits and one unearned run in five innings.

The Aggies go for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, and can also be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On today’s win…

“A ‘W’ is a ‘W’. I will take an ugly win over a loss any day. Our kids played hard. We weren’t as sharp as we were supposed to be, but I thought our kids gutted it out in the end.”

On the offense making adjustments…

“I like how our kids came out and found a way to set the table. You look at Erica Russell and Keeli Milligan and look at what they did in the bottom of the order and that is the reason why we had a chance to win the ballgame. I’m really proud of those two. They fought hard.”

On Samantha Show’s performance…

“Samantha was terrific in the circle today. She looked confident. She did a good job in the seventh inning where we lose the ball in the sun and throw the ball away. She went out there and threw some nasty pitches and was able to get us out of the inning.”

