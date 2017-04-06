No. 5 Texas A&M Renews Big 12 Rivalry with Oklahoma State

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 5 Texas A&M Softball team steps out of conference play for a three-game series against an old Big 12 rival, Oklahoma State, beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies enter the weekend with a 32-3 record and are led by Riley Sartain, who powers the team with a .409 average and is second on the team in home runs at seven. Tori Vidales paces the Aggies with 8 dingers and is second in RBI with 27. Texas A&M holds a 1.21 team ERA, led by Samantha Show (12-2, 1.01 ERA) and Trinity Harrington (10-1, 1.04). Lexi Smith holds a 9-0 record and a 1.30 ERA.

Last time out, the Aggies scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat McNeese State, 10-3, Wednesday night. Trailing 3-0 in the third, the Maroon and White put up a six-spot in the bottom half of the frame. Vidales belted her eight home run of the season to tie the game, before Ashley Walters singled home two runs. In the fourth, the Aggies used two sacrifice flies and two bases-loaded walks to extend the lead. Harrington notched her 10th win of the season, throwing 3.2 innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.

Oklahoma State is currently 25-12 on the year, and is led by Vanessa Shippy, who is batting .404 with four triples, four home runs and 29 RBI. In the circle, Brandi Needham is 12-4 on the campaign with a 2.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State have previously met 66 times with the Aggies holding a 44-22 advantage. The two teams last met in the final two games of the 2014 regular season, in which Texas A&M won 2-1 on May 2 and 8-2 on May 3.

Friday and Sunday’s games can be seen on SEC Network Plus, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, while all three games can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

