No. 5 Texas A&M Spurs the Gamecocks, 5-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team defeated South Carolina, 5-2, Saturday at the Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

The Aggies (30-3, 8-2 SEC) plated the game’s first run in the top of the second. After Keeli Milligan and Tori Vidales drew back-to-back two-out walks, Kaitlyn Alderink sent a flare off the glove of the Gamecock third baseman, scoring Milligan.

Texas A&M added to the lead in the fourth on a Riley Sartain two-RBI single to right. Erica Russell began the inning with a bunt single and moved to second on a single up the middle by Keeli Milligan. With the bags full of Ags following an Alderink infield single, Sartain dropped a single in shallow right to plate Russell and Milligan.

South Carolina (22-13, 2-8 SEC) cut into the lead in the bottom half, scoring on a throwing error at third on a double steal.

In the sixth, the Maroon and White extended the advantage to 5-1. Sarah Hudek roped a single into left, scoring pinch runner Kelbi Fortenberry, before Samantha Show drove in Ashley Walters on a sacrifice fly to right.

USC’s Kaylea Snaer slimmed the lead to three with a RBI single in the bottom half of the sixth.

Trinity Harrington earned the win in the circle to move to 9-1 on the year. The Greeley, Colo., native gave up eight hits, two runs, one earned and struck out one in the complete-game effort.

Nickie Blue suffered the loss for the Gamecocks to move to 8-6.

Game two of the series is slated to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on ESPNU. The game is also available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the win…

“It is big to win that first game on the road. I thought Trinity Harrington did a nice job for us. South Carolina kept coming back and setting the table, but defensively, we did a great job of shutting it down.”

On the offense…

“I think the key was how many walks we took today. We did a nice job of setting the table and getting runners on with two outs. It was good to see us hit throughout our order. Kaitlyn Alderink looked great out there and got some big hits for us. Riley Sartain had some big RBI and Sarah Hudek had a big hit as well. It was nice to see us get quality at bats throughout the order.”

