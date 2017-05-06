No. 6 Aggies Fall to No. 9 Tennessee, 8-4

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 9 Tennessee, 8-4, Saturday afternoon at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Tori Vidales gave the Aggies (42-8, 16-6 SEC) an early 1-0 lead in the first with a solo blast over the left field wall. The La Porte, Texas, native is now tied for the team lead with 11 dingers with Riley Sartain.

In the second, Erica Russell delivered a two-out double off the right field wall, plating Reagan Boenker from first to give the Aggies a 2-0 advantage.

Tennessee (43-9, 15-7 SEC) took the lead in the fifth, scoring five runs on five hits, including a pair of two-RBI singles from Haley Bearden and Katie Weimer. The Volunteers’ scoring continued in the sixth with another RBI single from Bearden.

Russell notched her second RBI of the game in the sixth inning, delivering a single to left allowing Miranda Miles to score. The junior tied a career high with three hits on the day including a double, two singles and two RBI.

Later in the inning, the Aggies took advantage of a bases loaded walk to cut the lead to 6-4.

The Volunteers responded in the seventh with a pair of insurance runs on a bases loaded walk followed by a single by Jenna Holcomb, bringing the score to 8-4.

Samantha Show was saddled with the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out six in 4.2 innings of work. Payton McBride threw two innings in relief, allowing two runs on five hits. The freshman fanned two and allowed two walks.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On having the lead early before Volunteers pushed ahead…

“I feel like it was one of those game of would’ve, could’ve, should’ve, what if. Samantha [Show] had some huge strikeouts with two outs. I thought she did a nice job of getting herself out of a few jams and we give up the two drag bunt singles and that starts that inning off. Then, we walk [Jenna] Holcomb and they get in that big five-run inning. We did a good job of winning a bunch of innings but we had one big inning that we gave up. You can’t walk in your runs. You cannot have bases loaded and walk somebody. I’d rather see the ball hit Reed Arena then walk somebody in that situation so we’ve got to pitch better in those situations. You look at the sixth inning, we’re right where we want to be. We get a timely hit and we’re right back in the game. Even still, we get the margin to two then go into the seventh inning, but then we walk people. We can’t sustain.”

On attack against Tennessee…

“We were in situations where those were the kids we wanted to have up and not going at them and not being able to throw strikes, that was frustrating. It starts in the circle and yet we had plenty of opportunities to put that game away. We had the one inning where we’re up two runs, third inning, we get a hit. [Kaitlyn] Alderink leads off with a single. Tori Vidales gets a single in the 5-6 hole and yet Kaitlyn trips and doesn’t get to second. I mean she’s easily going to be there. Riley [Sartain] gets hit and then that’d be bases loaded. Then, you’ve got Sam Show who swings at ball four. It’s a totally different situation in that third inning if we just pay attention to some small details and that frustrated me because when you’re already up two, but you know playing against Tennessee, it’s not going to be enough. It’s going to be a different kind of ballgame than that so when we get opportunities like that, we need to do a better job of finishing it.”

On Aggies’ momentum…

“We just couldn’t sustain it. Samantha [Show] didn’t throw bad. We’ve got to do a better job defensively on the drag bunts. They do a nice job on their drag bunts. They get them exactly where they should and make it tough. But, we’ve got to be better on that especially we should anticipate that and know that and that’s just our fault.”

