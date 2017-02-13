Close No. 8 Madisonville Moves On To Area Playoffs The 8th-ranked Lady Mustangs fought off Lorena for a 54-45 Bi-District win on Monday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:00 PM. CST February 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 8th-ranked Madisonville defeated Lorena 54-45 in the Class 4A Bi-District Playoffs on Monday night. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family, loved ones remember Zuzu Verk Lawmakers demand vote on Astrodome future Dam officials look to repair emergency spillway at Oroville Dam More Stories BPD officer on adminstrative leave following shooting Feb 13, 2017, 3:52 p.m. Lawmakers to file bill challenging Astrodome… Feb 13, 2017, 5:01 p.m. LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway Feb 13, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
