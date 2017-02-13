KAGS
No. 8 Madisonville Moves On To Area Playoffs

The 8th-ranked Lady Mustangs fought off Lorena for a 54-45 Bi-District win on Monday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:00 PM. CST February 13, 2017

8th-ranked Madisonville defeated Lorena 54-45 in the Class 4A Bi-District Playoffs on Monday night. 

