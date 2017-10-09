Close 'No Moral Victories' for Aggies in Loss to Alabama Texas A&M isn't taking any moral victories from a close loss to Alabama. Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:51 PM. CDT October 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Despite surprising plenty of people in a 27-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama last week, Texas A&M isn't taking any moral victories from the loss, but instead wants to keep improving as they enter week seven against Florida. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Husband creates foundation in memory of wife who… Oct. 6, 2017, 7:59 p.m. 10 dead after wildfires sweep through California… Oct. 9, 2017, 3:41 p.m. ESPN suspends Jemele Hill for breaking social media rules Oct. 9, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs