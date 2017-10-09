KAGS
'No Moral Victories' for Aggies in Loss to Alabama

Texas A&M isn't taking any moral victories from a close loss to Alabama.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:51 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

Despite surprising plenty of people in a 27-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama last week, Texas A&M isn't taking any moral victories from the loss, but instead wants to keep improving as they enter week seven against Florida. 

