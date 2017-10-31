KAGS
North Zulch Sharp in Bi District Win Over Neches

Bulldogs move on with a final of 3-1.

KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

Bulldogs win in four sets 25-15, 25-20, 26-28, 25-23.

