How to get tickets to the 2018 Olympics

A view of the ski jumping venue for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: RVR Photos, RVR Photos)

If you're thinking about taking a trip to see the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February, getting tickets is fairly simple but potentially expensive.

South Korean residents got first dibs in February. The International Olympic Committee selects official resale websites for each country.

Americans can buy tickets through cosport.com. Individual event tickets range from $17 to $796 depending on the sport.

For packages that include hotels and tickets, the cheapest package runs more than $2,700 per person for three events and three days.

None of that includes airfare. A check on Monday found the cheapest round-trip flights from Seattle to Seoul were $618 if you want to be there the full two weeks.



© 2017 KING-TV