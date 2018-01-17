Katie Couric returning for Winter Olympics opening ceremony

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Katie Couric attends the "Genius" Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics next month.

Couric will be co-host with Mike Tirico, who is replacing Bob Costas as prime-time host of the games. The ceremony takes place in South Korea on Feb. 9.

She's hosted three Olympic opening ceremonies with Costas, the most recent in 2004.

NBC also plans to live-stream the ceremony earlier in the day in addition to the tape-delayed prime-time broadcast.

