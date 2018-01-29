Laurenne Ross overcomes injury to make second Olympic team

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 20: Laurenne Ross of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 20, 2018 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) (Photo: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

After pushing hard to recover from a devastating ACL injury, alpine skier Laurenne Ross is back on the world stage just in time to compete in her second Olympics.

Last March, Ross was contemplating leaving the sport altogether after calling her ACL and meniscus tear the worst she's had to deal with, according to Team USA.

But now she'll be heading to South Korea, all the way from Oregon.

And her Oregon roots helped her become the professional racer she is today.

After moving to Oregon at the age of seven, Ross moved to Bend after graduating high school to focus on skiing.

PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Alpine skier Laurenne Ross poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

While competing as a professional ski racer, the 29-year-old is also a student at the University of Oregon, where she takes classes during the Spring.

"I’m continuing to pursue my education even though it’s slow and difficult with the career I’m in, but I love going to school, it’s a nice break from the high intensity life that I live in the ski racing world," Ross explained.

PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Alpine skier Laurenne Ross poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

She's an art major, covering multiple mediums including ceramics, print-making and photography. If you follow her blog or instagram, her passion for art is clear.

Laurenne Ross of the US walks through the finish area after her training for the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Downhill November 28, 2017 in Lake Louise, Alberta. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

"It’s nice to have a little bit of balance, it’s very different than ski racing, so being able to take my

camera on the road is really nice, it gives me some balance and perspective."

