Close Orange Tops White in Bearkats Spring Game Sam Houston State finished its spring workouts with its annual Orange/White game, as the Orange team won 58-57. KAGS 11:09 PM. CDT April 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Orange defeated the White 58-57 in Sam Houston State's Spring Game on Friday night. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Local Syrians Feel For Their Homeland Apr. 7, 2017, 6:34 p.m. TEA explains the timing of the letter to Hearne School Board Apr. 6, 2017, 6:38 p.m. Texas A&M's Second Response to PETA Claims Apr. 6, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs