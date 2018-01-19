KAGS
Paced by Cunningham's Game High 23 Points, Rudder Downs Waco

Korbin Cunningham led the Rangers with a game high 23 points.

KAGS 11:22 PM. CST January 19, 2018

Corbin Cunningham had a game high 23 points in Rudder's 50-39 win over Waco. Rangers now 5-1 in district play.

