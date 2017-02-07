Pair of Aggie freshmen garner SEC Athlete of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM – A pair of Texas A&M freshmen earned SEC Athlete of the Week honors following performances from the Charlie Thomas Invitational the Aggies hosted this past weekend. Sprinter Danyel White (Cedar Hill, Texas) was named women’s SEC Runner of the Week while middle distance runner Devin Dixon (McDonough, Georgia) was selected as the men’s SEC Freshman of the Week.



White recorded the top 200m time over the weekend with a 23.14 second victory as she broke the meet record of 23.18 set by Jessica Beard in 2011. White also lowered her world junior leading time for the 2017 season from the 23.22 she had run in the last Texas A&M home meet. She currently has the top freshman mark in the 200m this season, ranks sixth overall among collegians and is eighth on the 2017 world list.



The 23.14 by White is the fourth fastest world junior indoor time over the past 10 years on a 200m banked track following the world junior record of 22.40 set by Bianca Knight in 2008 as well as a 23.06 (Regine Williams, 2014) and 23.07 (Ariana Washington, 2015). The three marks ahead of White were all set on the track in Fayetteville, Ark.



In winning the race at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, White defeated teammate Diamond Spaulding (23.27) as well as Baylor's Taylor Bennett (23.46), who finished fifth in the 200m at the World Junior Championships last summer and ranked second on the 2016 indoor world junior list.



White also ran the third leg of the 4x400, moving Texas A&M into the lead with a 53.25 split, as the Aggies defeated Baylor, 3:33.54 to 3:33.63.



Dixon improved his time in the 800m to a career best of 1:48.76, moving to No. 7 on the Aggie all-time list. In leading a 1-3-4-6 finish for an Aggie 24-point haul, Dixon defeated a field that included John Lewis of Clemson (1:49.39) as well as teammates JaQwae Ellison and Efrain Hernandez, who each recorded indoor career best times of 1:49.42 and 1:49.98, which are the No. 8 and No. 9 performers on the Aggie all-time list.



Dixon is the third fastest freshman among collegians this season and the top U.S. frosh while ranking third overall in the SEC. The previous week Dixon ran the third leg of the Aggie 4x400 relay that broke the collegiate record with a time of 3:02.52.

