PDL Soccer Coming to the Brazos Valley

One thing the Brazos Valley has gotten right over the years has been its sports teams. From Texas A&M, to the Brazos Valley Bombers, things usually go pretty well. This summer, Bryan-College Station will try its hand at soccer because a minor league soccer team affiliated with the Houston Dynamo will descend on the Brazos Valley.

The team doesn't yet have a name - fans can vote for that at bvsoccer2017.com starting on Tuesday. The new team is operated by Uri Geva, who also runs the Bombers and will play a 14-game schedule in the Premier Development League, Major League Soccer's equivalent of Single A baseball.

The team will be affiliated with the Houston Dynamo, and players will live and train in Houston and bus up to the Brazos Valley for games. Players in the PDL often move up to MLS and other leagues around the world. Over 100 of them have moved on to those levels from the PDL just in the last two years.

The new Brazos Valley team will play their games at Nutrabolt Stadium, also the home of the Bombers, and begin play Memorial Day Weekend.

