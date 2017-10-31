KAGS
Close

Post-Bye Blues Hit Texas A&M Again

Texas A&M has lost the game after its bye week three years in a row, and the team is frustrated by the strange occurrence.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

Three years in a row, Texas A&M has lost following its bye week, after saying they felt good heading into it. Tuesday, the Aggies tried to make sense of their inability to win after a bye. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories