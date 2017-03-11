Rain Interupts Texas A&M's Chance at Series Win Against Brown

COLLEGE STATION – Saturday's action between the Texas A&M Aggies and Brown Bears was suspended after eight innings due to inclement weather. The score of the game is tied 2-2 and will resume Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Central. Gates at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will open at 9:30 a.m.



Sunday's regularly schedule game will begin 30 minutes after the resumed game is completed. Tickets for both day's games will be honored for entry.



The Aggies pounced on the Bears for two runs in the home half of the first. With one out, Logan Foster drew a five-pitch walk and Braden Shewmake slapped a single to centerfield. Joel Davis was hit by a pitch to fill the bags with Ags and Texas A&M's first run crossed when Brown starting pitcher Reid Anderson committed a balk. Cole Bedford plated the second run with a groundout to second to staking the Aggies to a 2-0 lead.



The Bears found a snack in the picnic basket in the fourth inning when Josh Huntley hammered a first-pitch offering from Stephen Kolek down the leftfield line for a solo home run, halving the A&M advantage.



Brown tied the game in the top of the fifth. With one out, Rob Henry poked a single to rightfield and with two outs he came around for the equalizer when Grigo gapped a double to left-center.



Both starting pitchers put in a strong performance. Texas A&M's Stephen Kolek worked 7.0 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three. Brown's Anderson pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

