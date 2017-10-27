KAGS
Reicher Takes Down Brazos Christian to Get Leg Up in District

Reicher defeated Brazos Christian 41-20 on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:14 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

Reicher defeated Brazos Christian 41-20 to jump in the driver's seat in District 4. 

