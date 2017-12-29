KAGS
Report: John Chavis headed to Arkansas

Texas A&M defensive coordinator is reportedly leaving Aggieland for Arkansas.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:57 PM. CST December 29, 2017

If multiple media reports are true, John Chavis' last game as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator was Friday's 55-52 Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest. According to Bo Mattingly, a radio host in Arkansas, Chavis is set to become the new defensive coordinator at Arkansas in the coming days.

The move would be a huge hire for new Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris and leave Jimbo Fisher with the opportunity to hire his own coordinator. Fisher said earlier this week that he would announce a hiring when the time was right. 

