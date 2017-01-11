Report: Texas A&M Hires New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Texas A&M has hired a new strength and conditioning coach.

Mark Hocke comes to Aggieland from Florida State, that according to a report from Billy Liucci of Texags. The university has not yet issued any statements on Hocke's hiring.

Hocke replaces Larry Jackson...who has been reassigned within the department after five years at the strength coach.

Hocke has plenty of experience. Before Florida State he spent a year at Georgia and 5 years at Alabama where he helped the Crimson Tide win three national titles.

