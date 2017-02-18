KAGS
Close

Risk and Reward: The Story of Nick Choruby

Shayda Nazifpour sits down with senior outfielder Nick Choruby this week.

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 11:08 PM. CST February 18, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With baseball season officially here, Shayda Nazifpour sat down with Nick Choruby to find out why this Oregon native decided to come to Aggieland.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories