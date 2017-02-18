Close Risk and Reward: The Story of Nick Choruby Shayda Nazifpour sits down with senior outfielder Nick Choruby this week. Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 11:08 PM. CST February 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With baseball season officially here, Shayda Nazifpour sat down with Nick Choruby to find out why this Oregon native decided to come to Aggieland. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The story of Nick Choruby Gatesville Teacher accused of racist comments Hearne Hires Ricky Sargent as New Football Coach, A.D. Fans at Aggie Baseball opening day Video shows Army family's ultimate sacrifice Myles Garrett Responds to Reaction Over Draft Video More Stories New hotel and conference center going up at TAMU Feb 17, 2017, 4:14 p.m. Three generations share in the excitement of Aggie… Feb 17, 2017, 11:06 p.m. Lone Star Santas spreading 'love, hope and joy'… Feb 17, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
