Road Test at Ole Miss Awaits Aggies

COLLEGE STATION – The Aggies will make their first visit to the brand new Pavilion at Ole Miss on Wednesday night when they face the Rebels at 6:30 p.m.

The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with Joe Tessitore calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing color commentary. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (10-8; 2-5 SEC) got some late-game heroics during its last outing on Saturday against Georgia. Trailing by as many as 13 in the second half, the Aggies ended the game on a 10-0 run aided by full-court pressure that led to six Bulldog turnovers in the contest's final 3:26.

Rookie Robert Williams highlighted the list of Aggie individual performances in the win over the Bulldogs, notching his fourth career double-double by finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Ole Miss (12-7; 3-4 SEC), meanwhile, brings a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s affair after besting Missouri, 75-71, on the road in Columbia, Mo., Saturday and Tennessee at home last week.

SETTING THE SCENE

• The Aggies return to the road for a pair of games this week ... first up is a trip to Oxford, Miss., where A&M will face Ole Miss.

• Since A&M joined the SEC prior to the 2012-13 campaign, the series with the Rebels has been a hotly contested one with the home team dominating the series ... Texas A&M is 3-0 vs. Ole Miss in College Station but has lost in both of its trips to Oxford.

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• Freshman Robert Williams notched his fourth career double-double Saturday against Georgia, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds … Williams also notched a swat vs. Bulldogs, his 18th straight game with at least one block … The school record for a blocked shot streak is 20 consecutive games set by David Harris from Dec. 21, 1989, to March 9, 1990.

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder tied his season-high with four steals while reaching double-digit scoring (11 points) for the 24th time in his career.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 1/22 games)

• The Aggies rank 13th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.7 per contest.

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking third in the SEC by shooting 46.5 percent from the field as a team as well as second in the SEC in assists with an average of 16.7 per contest ... The Aggies are third in the league with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Defensively, A&M ranks third in FG percentage defense by allowing foes to shoot just 39.8 from the field.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M ranks third in the conference in rebounding margin at +5.7 and leads the league in offensive rebound percentage at 38.7 percent ... The Aggies are 22nd nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.56).

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 24th in fewest fouls this season (304).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC's brightest freshmen, ranking second in the league (21st nationally) with 44 blocked shots for an average of 2.4 per game.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 24th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 59.5 percent from the field ... He also ranks sixth in the SEC in total rebounding at 6.9 per contest while checking at third on the offensive glass at 3.1 offensive rebounds per outing.

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking third in steals per game (1.9), fifth in minutes played (31.6) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC's top sharpshooters, checking in at eighth in the league shooting 38.1 percent from long range while making 2.2 3-point baskets per contest, third in the SEC.



NOTING OLE MISS

• Fresh off of a 75-71 win at Missouri on Saturday, Ole Miss enters the game with a 12-7 record on the year and a 3-4 record in conference play.

• The Rebels are 8-3 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss this season, which opened in January of last season, but only 1-2 in home SEC games.

• In a preseason poll, Ole Miss was predicted to finish ninth in the SEC by media that covers the conference ... A season ago, the Rebels went 20-12 and tied for fifth in the league with a 10-8 league mark

• Senior forward Sebastian Saiz, who was selected to the Second Team Preseason All-SEC, leads the conference with 219 total rebounds and 640 minutes played … The Madrid, Spain, native also ranks second on the team with 15.4 points per game.

• Junior guard Deandre Burnett leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game … This average also puts the transfer from Miami (FL) as the third-highest scorer in the SEC.

• Ole Miss sophomore Terence Davis was named the SEC Player of the Week Monday after recording two double-doubles while averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in wins over Tennessee and Missouri.

• The Rebels are under the direction of head coach Andy Kennedy, who is in his 11th year at Ole Miss has the distinction of being the SEC's current longest serving head coach.

SERIES HISTORY VS OLE MISS (A&M LEADS 4-2)

• Wednesday will be just the seventh meeting between the Aggies and Rebels on the hardwood ... A&M owns a 4-2 lead in the all-time series between the schools.

• The Aggies have never won in Oxford, losing both games they've played in northern Mississippi ... Conversely, Ole Miss is 0-3 in games played in College Station.

• Wednesday's game will also be the Aggies' first visit to the new Pavilion at Ole Miss, which opened last January ... Both of A&M's previous contests in Oxford took place at Tad Smith Coliseum.

• Last year, Texas A&M carded a 71-56 victory over the Rebels inside Reed Arena ... The Aggies placed four players in double-digit scoring ... Senior Anthony Collins enjoyed one of his best games of the season, recording 10 points, eight assists and a season-high six rebounds.

• During the Aggies first season in the SEC in 2013, the two schools split a pair of meetings with each team winning on its home court ... On Feb. 13, the Aggies earned a 69-67 victory over the Rebels at Reed Arena ... A&M was led by a 37-point performance by Elston Turner ... Later in the year on Feb. 27, the Rebels evened the score with a 82-73 win in Oxford.

• The first meeting between the schools came on Dec. 30, 1972, in Oklahoma City during the All-College Classic ... The Aggies prevailed with a 100-83 victory.

UP NEXT AFTER THE OLE MISS GAME

Texas A&M will make a visit to Morgantown, W. Va., Saturday face No. 18 West Virginia inside WVU Coliseum during the Big 12-SEC Challenge ... The game is slated to be televised on ESPN with tip off at 11 a.m. (CT)

(© 2017 KAGS)