Close Robert Williams Still Uncertain About NBA Future Texas A&M basketball coach Billy Kennedy spoke for the first time about the NBA potential of Robert Williams on Monday. A projected lottery pick, Williams is still unsure if he'll turn pro. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:06 PM. CST February 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas A&M basketball coach Billy Kennedy spoke for the first time about the NBA potential of Robert Williams on Monday. A projected lottery pick, Williams is still unsure if he'll turn pro. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS TAMU students file Title IX complaint Aggie Corps of Cadets Mourn for cadet killed Truck plows into Endymion crowd. Viola Davis makes history with acting triple crown TAMU Hiring Freeze Sidelines with Shayda Wrong card read, 'Moonlight' wins Oscar Chilifest 2017 Lineup Story behind J.J. Watt speed drawing Rudder Wins Barnburner Over Brenham More Stories Texas A&M Invites Today Show's Al Roker to Campus Feb 27, 2017, 3:21 p.m. Former Bryan ISD superintendent seeks new position… Feb 27, 2017, 7:33 p.m. Elon Musk: SpaceX to fly 2 paying customers to the… Feb 27, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs