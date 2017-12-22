KAGS
Close

Rockdale Claims First State Title Since 1976

Quarterback Torry Locklin racked up 477 yards of total offense in the 45-29 win.

KAGS 3:38 PM. CST December 22, 2017

Quarterback Torry Locklin racked up 477 yards of total offense in the 45-29 win over Brock.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories