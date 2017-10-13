KAGS
Rockdale Cruises Past Troy on Homecoming Night

Rockdale defeated Troy 49-10 on homecoming night on Friday.

KAGS 11:55 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

Rockdale defeated Troy 52-10 on Friday night. 

