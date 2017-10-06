KAGS
Rockdale Gets Back to Winning Ways with Win Over Academy

Jaqualyn Crawford with a monster game in his first game back from injury.

KAGS 11:23 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Rockdale improves to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in district 10-3A DI play with the 49-14 win.

