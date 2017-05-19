KAGS
Rockdale Mixed Doubles Team Falls in State Championship Match

Erin Blanchard and Blake King of Rockdale lost 6-4, 6-4 to Isabel Holland and Turner Stark of Reagan County in the Class 3A Mixed Doubles State Championship match on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:49 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

