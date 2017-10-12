KAGS
Close

Rosehill Christian Sweeps Brazos Christian on Senior Night

The Lady Eagles were swept by Rosehill Christian, 3-0 on Thursday.

KAGS 11:03 PM. CDT October 12, 2017

Rosehill Christian defeated Brazos Christian 3-0 on the Eagles' Senior Night on Thursday. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories