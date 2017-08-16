KAGS
Close

Roshauud Paul Moving Up Texas A&M Depth Chart

Texas A&M freshman and Bremond native Roshauud Paul is moving up the Aggies depth chart as a return man.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

Texas A&M freshman and Bremond native Roshauud Paul has already earned a spot as the backup punt returner behind all-American Christian Kirk. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories