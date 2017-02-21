KAGS
Close

Rouse Rallies Late to Upend College Station Girls in Regional Quarterfinals

Rouse had a 7-0 run in the third that proved to be the difference.

KAGS 11:06 PM. CST February 21, 2017

Lady Raiders' 7-0 run in the third quarter was the difference maker in Rouse ending College Station's season.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories