KAGS
Close

Rudder Advances to Regional Semi Finals With Hard Fought Win Over A&M Consolidated

Devion Lee tied game high with 12 points.

KAGS 11:00 PM. CST February 28, 2017

Devion Lee and Jaqwan Washington led the way with 12 points.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories